SA drug mule finally returns home after debacle

Days after the Daily Dispatch broke the story on June 7 that Pendu’s deportation from Thailand was being held up by the home affairs department, the department announced that it had given the South African Embassy in Thailand permission to issue Pendu a temporary passport so she could travel home.

She was expected to be on a plane back to SA within a day or two, but remained in the IDC a further two weeks.

One of those who has assisted Pendu, Hannetjie Strauss, of Pretoria, said her homecoming had been “deurmekaar”.

“I actually don’t even know what was going on with Dirco [department of international relations and co-operation]. All the documents were arranged, but then there were apparently issues with her passports,” said Strauss.

The Dispatch sent queries to department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) spokespeople Clayson Monyela and Lunga Lunga Ngqengelele on Monday.

Only on Wednesday did Ngqengelele respond, saying he and Monyela had been travelling.

He then referred the Dispatch to the department’s Nelson Kgwete.

“We would prefer that the family raise their concerns regarding the alleged delays directly with our Consular Services division,” Kgwete said.