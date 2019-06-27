Angelo Agrizzi due back in court in hate speech case over k-word rant

State capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi will on Thursday appear in the Equality Court for his racist rant, which was recorded in an audio clip.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends to bring a claim of discrimination and hate speech against Agrizzi.

“This application by the commission follows Mr Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, in which he admitted to using racial slurs," said the commission in a statement.

"In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Mr Agrizzi is heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.”