Get in on the action with plenty of exciting activities

If racing a Formula One car is high on your to-do list, then look no further. Algoa Grand Prix indoor go-karting has brought the experience to Nelson Mandela Bay in virtual reality.

Since last week, the centre has boosted its offering with Formula One racing in virtual reality – the first in the metro.

Go-karting is but one of several indoor activities to embark on during the winter holidays.

Whether it is bumper cars at Baywest Mall or rock climbing at the Valley Crag indoor climbing centre in the Baakens Valley, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism has a range of indoor activities for all ages to enjoy.

Other activities include:

● Glow Indoor Sports in Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre;

● Trampoline fun at Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park in Framesby;

● Laser tag at Laser Headquarters in Newton Park;

● Ice skating at the Bay West Ice Rink; and

● Bowling at Baywest Mall and a visit to museums in the Bay.

Algoa Grand Prix indoor go-karting co-owner Peter Schultz, who owns the facility with his brother-in-law Tom Hugo, said the centre prided itself in offering a fantastic go-karting experience indoors.

“Visitors can expect fantastic indoor go-kart racing at one of the biggest circuits in SA.

“Our indoor go-kart track is about 250m long and it’s with 200cc motors – we have a full timing system and we have got electronic briefing,” Schultz said.

He said the idea to introduce virtual reality followed extensive research into what would work in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We needed to find something else to do in Port Elizabeth and people in PE were looking for something different to do.

“After looking at different options we explored virtual reality, and because PE is such a motoring town we decided to bring in Formula One.”