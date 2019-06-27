Get in on the action with plenty of exciting activities
From F1 virtual racing, to indoor go-karting, rock climbing, ice skating, and more
If racing a Formula One car is high on your to-do list, then look no further. Algoa Grand Prix indoor go-karting has brought the experience to Nelson Mandela Bay in virtual reality.
Since last week, the centre has boosted its offering with Formula One racing in virtual reality – the first in the metro.
Go-karting is but one of several indoor activities to embark on during the winter holidays.
Whether it is bumper cars at Baywest Mall or rock climbing at the Valley Crag indoor climbing centre in the Baakens Valley, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism has a range of indoor activities for all ages to enjoy.
Other activities include:
● Glow Indoor Sports in Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre;
● Trampoline fun at Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park in Framesby;
● Laser tag at Laser Headquarters in Newton Park;
● Ice skating at the Bay West Ice Rink; and
● Bowling at Baywest Mall and a visit to museums in the Bay.
Algoa Grand Prix indoor go-karting co-owner Peter Schultz, who owns the facility with his brother-in-law Tom Hugo, said the centre prided itself in offering a fantastic go-karting experience indoors.
“Visitors can expect fantastic indoor go-kart racing at one of the biggest circuits in SA.
“Our indoor go-kart track is about 250m long and it’s with 200cc motors – we have a full timing system and we have got electronic briefing,” Schultz said.
He said the idea to introduce virtual reality followed extensive research into what would work in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We needed to find something else to do in Port Elizabeth and people in PE were looking for something different to do.
“After looking at different options we explored virtual reality, and because PE is such a motoring town we decided to bring in Formula One.”
Economic development and tourism boss Anele Qaba said the city’s offering for indoor activities was one to look at during the colder winter days.
“As we are beginning to really feel our winter season at the moment, the city has a lot to offer in its basket of indoor tourism and family-friendly activities.
“There is therefore no reason to stay at home – the indoor activities will keep the parents and kids entertained over the winter school holidays,” Qaba said.
Meanwhile, Valley Crag indoor climbing centre owner Ian Clifford said their target market was older children and adults.
Clifford said the centre was the biggest of its kind in the Eastern Cape.
“Our climbing space provides three different climbing disciplines – bouldering, lead and top rope.
“The vibe at the climbing gym is really awesome, the people are great and we serve amazing locally roasted coffee.
“We also have a shop that sells outdoor gear with a focus on climbing,” Clifford said.
He said the centre was community focused.
“We are the biggest climbing gym in the Eastern Cape, but the most spoken-about thing is how community focused we are. You come into the climbing space not knowing anyone, but you leave feeling like you are part of our family.”
Fortunately, the pricing on activities is reasonable, with the cost at Algoa Grand Prix go-karting starting at R80 for 10 laps, and R120 for 20 laps.
Virtual reality will cost R80 for 15 minutes.
At the Valley Crag, a day pass will cost R80 a person, while gear can be rented at R30 for climbing shoes and R20 for a harness.
Museums to visit are: Bayworld which consists of the Port Elizabeth Museum, Oceanarium and Snake Park.
No 7 Castle Hill Museum is one of the oldest surviving Settler cottages in Port Elizabeth and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum is situated at the entrance to St George’s Park in Park Drive.
If you are based in Uitenhage, your options include the Volkswagen Auto Pavilion and Cuyler Manor.
Cuyler Manor is a living farm museum, depicting the early lifestyle of the Eastern Cape folk, among others.
