Man convicted of Sadia Sukhraj's death to be sentenced on Wednesday

Nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj must have been terrified when two armed men jumped into her parent's car and drove off with her.

"She died a cruel death from two gunshot wounds," said state advocate Kelvin Singh on Tuesday, arguing that the man convicted of her murder, Sibonelo Mkhize, must be given the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Mkhize was convicted on Monday by Durban High Court judge Esther Steyn of aggravated robbery for the hijacking and the murders of Sadia and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

The murder convictions were based on the doctrine of common purpose, because it was common cause that Sadia’s father, Shailendra Sukhraj, fired the fatal shots in an attempt to stop the car and save his daughter.