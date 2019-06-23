Bafana Bafana’s steady decline as a power on the African continent is illustrated no more perfectly than in their record in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

From the heady days of the mid-to-late 1990s their fall from grace was at first gradual and then spectacular‚ and ultimately humiliating as they failed to qualify for three of the last five Afcon finals – with one of their showings in that time due to fact they hosted the tournament.

The 2019 edition in Egypt shows a welcome return to form on the continental stage and while they finished runners-up in their qualification pool‚ they would have booked a slot as one of the best-placed runners-up had the tournament not been expanded to 24 teams from the original 16.

Three wins‚ three draws and just two goals conceded‚ one an own goal and the other a penalty‚ shows a solidity that has been missing all too often in recent times.