Bheki Cele takes aim at private security guards' high-calibre weapons

She said the private security industry in South Africa played an important role in protecting civil society on a daily basis.

"The private security industry in South Africa is bigger than SAPS and SANDF combined. As of April, we have 8,851 registered companies with over 500,000 individual private security officers," she said.

In its 2017/2018 annual report, SAPS indicated that it had 150,791 members employed - meaning that for every police officer in the country, there were three private security guards.

Mbana said PSIRA was engaging with its registered members, who she deemed "experts in the industry."

"This is nothing but a draft proposal. We are hosting these consultations to garner your comments, which you will need to submit to PSIRA in writing and will be forwarded to the office of the minister," she said.

A short presentation by PSIRA's Jan Sambo highlighted some of the draft amendments to the firearm regulations.

Sambo said most private security companies had issues pertaining to which firearms they would be allowed to use, should the amendment be adopted as law.

According to the proposed amendment, handguns and shotguns may only be issued to security officers involved in:

reaction services or armed response services;

protection of valuables that are being transported (cash-in-transit);

private investigation services;

environmental protection or anti-poaching services;

close protection services; and

protection and security services at national key points.

Bolt-action rifles (often used in hunting) may only be used by environmental protection services and anti-poaching services.

Semi-automatic rifles may only be issued to security services protecting valuables that are being transported (cash-in-transit security personnel).

This point was met with contention by members working in the taxi protection service industry.

"We are in the most serious part of the industry, which is the taxi violence industry. Not even cash-in-transit comes close to it, and yet they are classified as the officers that will be allowed to use semi-automatic rifles to protect assets, which are insured, to protect money, which is insured. But we are protecting lives - we are protecting people, human beings," said one member.

Security companies have until July 12 to submit their comments to PSIRA, which will then be compiled into a single document and submitted to Cele's office.