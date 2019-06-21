Sport

Kings extend deadline for PRO14 coach applications

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 21 June 2019

When the Kings initially released their advert on Thursday for a coach  to replace Deon Davids they said applications had to be submitted by Monday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on
‘Talking time is over’ - Highlights from Sona 2019

Most Read

X