Rhodes hosting 'esteemed' historical society conference

Rhodes University will be hosting the 27th Biennial Conference of the Southern African Historical Society (SAHS) starting on Monday.

Universities in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region that teach history will attend the conference with international scholars from the US, Canada, Brazil, England and Holland also presenting papers.

Rhodes Deputy Dean of Humanities (Research) Professor Enocent Msindo, who is also SAHS president, said the university was honoured to be hosting the “esteemed conference”.

The university last hosted the conference in 1995.

“The conference happens at such an important time in the history of Makhanda and the Eastern Cape in general. We are revisiting a number of things that have been portrayed in historical writing. It is time for a critical analysis of the histories of SADC countries,” Msindo said.

“It’s befitting that we hold this conference, because of the town’s historical significance and recent calls for transformation.

"The Eastern Cape has experienced some disruptions, including, the Anglo-Xhosa wars, the Fingo people were moved from here to Zimbabwe and many people from the impoverished Eastern Cape served as cheap labourers in the mines further afield into South Africa.

"Moreover, here lay several colonial monuments around our town, which was renamed from Grahamstown to Makhanda last year.”

The conference, which comes barely a year before the 200th anniversary of the 1820 English Settlers who occupied parts of the Eastern Cape, also happens during a time when university students in South Africa have made demands for curriculum transformation to reposition Africa in the global knowledge community.

“The pronouncement of ‘radical economic transformation’ and ‘expropriation of land without compensation’ signals the need for historians to engage with these crucial issues.

He said it preparations for the conference are at an advanced stage and “could not wait to enjoy the richness of the discussions that the delegates will bring”.

The conference, hosted by the Department of History, runs from June 24 to 26.

The theme is “Trails, Traditions, Trajectories: Rethinking perspectives on Southern African Histories”.