Uitenhage man shot in buttocks

One person was shot in the buttocks while trying to flee a shooting in Peperboom Street in Thomas Gamble, Uitenhage, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 37-year-old man was sitting in his yard with a friend when an unidentified man started shooting at them.

“The man entered the yard while the two men were sitting on a bench. The suspect approached them and drew a firearm before firing several shots.

“The suspect then fled on foot while the two victims ran away. While the one man was attempting to flee, a bullet struck him in the left buttock.”

Nkohli said he was taken to hospital for treatment while the other victim escaped unscathed.

“The motive is unknown at this stage but all aspects are being investigated, including this being linked to a targeted attempted killing,” he said.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.