Counsel for Duduzane Zuma‚ Mike Hellens SC‚ has argued that the state had not proved its case against his client‚ while the prosecution is arguing that Zuma's driving was not adequately responsible on the day he crashed.

"One wonders why a reasonable prosecuting authority would think there is reasonable prospect of success in this case‚" Hellens argued in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Zuma faces a charge of culpable homicide for an accident that occurred five years ago‚ to which he has pleaded not guilty.

His father‚ former president Jacob Zuma‚ and his sister‚ Duduzile Zuma‚ were in court on Thursday when closing arguments in the case were heard.

Minibus taxi passenger Phumzile Dube died after Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 south near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg in 2014.

"The state has failed to disprove that Mr Zuma is guilty‚" Hellens argued.

He argued that there was no evidence that Zuma was travelling at an excessive speed when he overtook the minibus taxi.

Hellens contended that Zuma could not avoid aquaplaning (losing control of the vehicle because of water on the surface of the road).

"Aquaplaning happened unexpectedly. What could Mr Zuma have done to avoid aquaplaning that night? At what speed was he supposed to drive that night to avoid aquaplaning?"