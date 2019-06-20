Sharks coach Robert du Preez persists with picking his son at flyhalf

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has again persisted with picking his son Robert du Preez at flyhalf for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Curwin Bosch‚ the Sharks' best flyhalf this season‚ will again start at fullback where he replaces the injured Aphelele Fassi as Bosch missed last week's 12-9 win against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The rest of the team remains unchanged with Juan Schoeman returning to the bench as loose-head prop cover.

It's the Sharks first play-off in Canberra since the 2001 final where one of the great Brumbies sides brushed the Sharks aside 36-6 for the first of their two Super Rugby titles.

The Sharks' record in Canberra isn't a pretty one though with only two wins in the Australian capital in the past 10 years.