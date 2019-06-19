PE scientist an ‘Oscar’ finalist
Hard work, dedication and paying attention to innovative ideas paid off for Dr Maya Jacob John, who is a finalist in the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) Awards – known in the industry as the “Science Oscars”.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.