Motherwell Clinic nurses down tools after patient slapped nurse

The strike follows an incident on Sunday, when a nurse was slapped in the face by a 16-year-old patient being treated for a stab wound.

He also threatened other nurses and the security prompting them to call the police.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the District Health Office was handling the matter.

"We appeal to nurses to serve the people because their action is in breach of public service," Kupelo said.

"We feel their pain and will do everything to ensure safety of all people visiting our health facilities including staff."

He said they organised debriefing for staff members following the incident.

"It is worth noting that the attack did not happen because of a lax security or a breach in security. The nurse was attacked by the patient while his stab wound was being treated.

"We would like to stress that attacks on our nurses and doctors will not be tolerated as they provide a crucial service. Because of this act of criminality by the patient, services at that facility are at a standstill."

He said this would negatively impact on patients who might be in desperate need of healthcare services in Motherwell and cannot afford to travel to other areas.