Boost for Queenstown Education Foundation with large bursary sum

Another tranche of bursary money has been released to the Queenstown Education Foundation (QEF) by the Johannesburg-based Education Endowment Fund (EEF).

This will assist the Foundation to attract and retain exceptional talent to a number of its Komani-based affiliate schools.

R77,000 in total has been awarded for equal disbursement to seven applicants from different grades who applied for a QEF bursary through a number of affiliated schools.

The QEF was established in 2013 as an independent, nonprofit, tax-exempt organisation, based in Komani, for the purpose of attracting funding and developing programmes that aim to transform the town into a recognised centre of educational innovation.

The foundation’s current programmes include digitisation, teacher development, bursary schemes and pupil development.

It has a growing base of affiliate schools, both independent and public, that it supports from its town’s diverse communities.

The schools include Queenstown Girls’ High School, Queen’s College Boys’ High School, Hoërskool Hangklip High School, Laerskool Hangklip and Balmoral Girls’ Primary School.

The bursaries, worth R11,000 each, cover a large portion of the selected recipients’ school fees. Each recipient comes from a disadvantaged background and holds a record of extrordinary academic performance.

QEF-affiliated schools offer their pupils the opportunity to gain excellent education within their own community and upon graduation these individuals become assets to the community that helped shaped them. The EEF, a non-profit company, manages and distributes monies raised by, among other things, its fund- raising event, the 1965Ride, an 850km cycle tour between Johannesburg and Komani.

EEF’s aim is to support and develop education in the Komani region, which is close to its heart.