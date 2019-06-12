News

Durban flood victims cling to hope for government help

PREMIUM
By Lwandile Bhengu - 12 June 2019

Some have received much-needed financial aid, but others are still living in a hall, waiting for rescue

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read

X