Durban flood victims cling to hope for government help
Some have received much-needed financial aid, but others are still living in a hall, waiting for rescue
Some have received much-needed financial aid, but others are still living in a hall, waiting for rescue
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.