Woman arrested after 'stabbing' boyfriend over airtime

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a pair of scissors, while another man is accused of beating his girlfriend with a stick in a weekend of domestic abuse in Johannesburg.

According to the police, the woman faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in their apartment on the corner of Plein and Wanderers streets in downtown Johannesburg on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the suspect stabbed her boyfriend once in the upper body with a pair scissors," said the police.

The police said the couple had an argument over airtime that had "disappeared" from the boyfriend's cellphone.

"The suspect took the phone and threw it on the floor and stabbed her boyfriend. The victim went to hospital, where he was treated and discharged," said police.