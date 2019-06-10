Elsies River, Blue Downs, Macassar hold steady as Cape Town property prices fall

House prices have cooled in all but one area of Cape Town.

Data from FNB shows that in the first four months of this year, the city has experienced the slowest growth in house prices since the global financial crisis (at the end of 2009) and has recorded a second consecutive quarter of decline in real house prices.

FNB analyst Siphamandla Mkhwanazi commented in Monday's report: "We read this as a continuation of the normalisation process to align prices with economic fundamentals in the region."

The Cape Flats region has held relatively steady around the 12% mark over the past year, although it retreated to 11.3% year on year in Q1 2019.

Elsewhere, while growth has been cooling in and around Elsies River, Blue Downs and Macassar over the past year or so, it now appears to be stabilising around the 10% y/y mark. This is the only region that did not experience slowing prices in the first quarter of 2019.