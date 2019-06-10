Phone directory listing scammers get fined

Hundreds of small businesses around the country which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, and have endured relentless threats of legal action and “blacklisting” if they fail to pay for a long-term online listing, will be relieved to know that those threats are bogus too.

Last week the Council for Debt Collectors found two "debt collecting" companies guilty of improper conduct and fined them R100,000 each, R90,000 of that being suspended for three years on condition they don’t commit further “transgressions” in that time. In effect, they must both pay a fine of R10,000 by the end of June.

The scam works thus: an operation calling itself White Business Pages Pty Ltd or White Pages Business Listings phones businesses listed in bold print in Telkom’s phone directories for areas both big and small across the country, then asks for an email address in order to send a form confirming the accuracy of that listing.

The email subsequently sent states: “Kindly ensure the information requested below is filled in correctly, once completed you may send via email...”

The large print says free search engine optimisation. But the tiny, barely legible print, which most recipients don’t read, states: “I am aware that this is a twelve-month contract - R8,340…” and that the online directory in question has nothing to do with Telkom.

“Delayed payments will incur penalty fees after 30 days and will be handed over for collection…”

Once “handed over”, the fees get added on at an alarming rate and the “pay up” harassment intensifies.