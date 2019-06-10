Hunt for East Rand serial killer gets personal

When a serial murderer escaped from prison, Cpt Henry Ndzinise feared he might terrorise his family in vengeance.

Ndzinise, who is with the Gauteng Special Task Team, has been investigating cases related to serial murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa, 31, who had gone on a two-year killing spree on the East Rand.

Mcunukelwa escaped from custody twice in 2018 - first in April when he and 15 other awaiting trialists escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break a wall at Johannesburg Prison, also known as Sun City. He was rearrested in Eastern Cape.

The 53-year-old officer said his worst nightmare was realised when he heard that Mcunukelwa had escaped again a few months later, this time at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, in December.

"We formed a task team and managed to trace him to Eastern Cape. He was convicted and sentenced to two life terms for the murders of 22-year-old Mokebe Moloi and 28-year-old Mpho Morabe," he said.

Mcunukelwa accosted and stabbed the victims outside a tavern in Katlehong. They were both from the area.

"I know this guy [Mcunukelwa] because we live in the same area. He knows my family. I knew that it would be a matter of life and death if I didn't arrest him. He could have decided to take aim at my family while I wasn't home and that gave me sleepless nights," said Ndzinise.

He said a task team was formed on the day Mcunukelwa escaped from court in December and the manhunt went on for more than six days.