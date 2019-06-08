Perlemoen worth R1.7m seized in raid in Cape Town
Western Cape police seized 5,490 units of perlemoen worth about R1.7m at premises in the Cape Town suburb of Bothasig on Thursday.
Police said members attached to the Flying Squad had followed up on information received about abalone at the premises.
“Upon their arrival at the identified premises, members discovered boxes containing dry perlemoen sealed with plastic in a storage place.
“The suspects responsible for the perlemoenare now being sought.”