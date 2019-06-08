News

Perlemoen worth R1.7m seized in raid in Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 08 June 2019
Perlemoen worth R1.7m was seized by police at premises in Bothasig, Cape Town.
Perlemoen worth R1.7m was seized by police at premises in Bothasig, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Western Cape police seized 5,490 units of perlemoen worth about R1.7m at premises in the Cape Town suburb of Bothasig on Thursday.

Police said members attached to the Flying Squad had followed up on information received about abalone at the premises.

“Upon their arrival at the identified premises, members discovered boxes containing dry perlemoen sealed with plastic in a storage place.

“The suspects responsible for the perlemoenare now being sought.”

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
Illegal circumcisions in East London

Most Read

X