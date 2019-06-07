A missed opportunity: Shakes slams Bafana's Afcon plans

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba says it was a big blunder not to use the Cosafa Cup as preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana's preparations for the Afcon have hit a snag as the team has been unable to secure friendlies.

Rather than use the Cosafa tournament that has been going on for the past week in Durban, to get the players into rhythm, an odd decision was made to send the junior under-23 team coached by David Notoane.

Mashaba feels that this was a missed opportunity.

"Bafana should have gone there to play the Cosafa and win it convincingly to gain some confidence for the Afcon," Mashaba told Sowetan.