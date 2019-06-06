Mayor Bobani to oversee Bay catalytic projects

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani's office will, going forward, oversee the running of a on-stop-shop dedicated to streamlining catalytic projects.

The city will also host an investment conference aimed at enticing investors.

These were some of the announcements that Bobani made on Thursday when he delivered his statement on the 2019/20 budget and integrated development plan.

Councillors are locked in a meeting to deliberate, and hopefully pass, the budget for the next financial year, which will kick in on July 1.

Bobani said he was especially proud of the document as it was the first budget drafted under the UDM,ANC, AIC-UF coalition.

"The investment conference will also be a chance for all stakeholders to share ideas and strategize to build Colchester, Despatch, Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage for the common good," Bobani said.

Bobani who titled his address "We See" said they see a city where investors can do business without unnecessary delays due to red tape .

Bobani said the move to place the one-stop-shop under the auspices of his office was in line with the national Treasury's standards.

"The strategic focus and positioning of catalytic projects in the office of the executive mayor came through collaboration with national Treasury as part of its City Support Programme.