KZN MEC promises a house for pensioner, 89, living in a hovel

The story caught the attention of Nkonyeni, who has decided to intervene.

"I find the squalid conditions under which uGogo lives ... very inhumane. In fact, they are an affront to her dignity and to the values that underpin the caring democratic government led by the African National Congress," Nkonyeni said.

Nkonyeni, together with department officials, will visit the woman to personally tell her of the intervention the government will undertake to alleviate her situation and also communicate the day on which the construction of a decent house for her would begin.