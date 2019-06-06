Justice minister Ronald Lamola visits Johannesburg court after gang bust-up

On Thursday, six policemen were stationed at the court turnstiles and main entrance.

Newly elected justice minister Ronald Lamola visited the court on Thursday morning to conduc an inspection and called for a conclusive report on safety at the court.

"This security breach goes to the core of the court administration system. We expect the courts to be the custodians of justice and a safe place for our citizens. This breach of security warrants a conclusive assessment of the security measures in all our courts," Lamola said.

"Our courts are not war zones and weapons have no place here. To this end, our courts must be declared gun-free zones", he said.