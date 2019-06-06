Boost for hearing impaired pupils at Greenwood
Pupils from the Partially hearing pupils unit at Greenwood Primary School received a major boost with the donation of when they new equipment Frequency Modulation (FM) apparatus valued at more than R268,000, which will improve their classroom experience.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.