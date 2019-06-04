Tour operators invited to enjoy undiscovered gem of East Cape

To understand the beauty of the Eastern Cape and all it has to offer, there is nothing better than experiencing it for yourself.

With that in mind, 17 SA tour operators are being hosted in the province this week as part of an experiential education tour of the region.

They were invited to enjoy “the undiscovered gem of Africa” – the Eastern Cape.

Big Tree Marketing, in partnership with The Kelway Hotel, City Lodge Group, Amakhala Game Reserve, Blunden Coach Tours, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism and Eastern Cape Adventure Province, is doing its bit to equip the operators to help promote the region.

The four-day tour includes stays at The Kelway and the City Lodge Group, a Route 67 walking tour, an Algoa Bay ocean safari and an afternoon game drive at Amakhala.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism’s Doné Louw, in a presentation on Monday, highlighted the city’s must-see spots, including the Addo Elephant National Park – which hosts South Africa’s Big Seven.

“It is home to the lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant, rhino, the Southern right whale and the great white shark.

“It is the only national game park in the world with all seven of the species.”

Big Tree Marketing director Lindsey Gibaud said: “Tour opencourage erators are very important advocates who shape travel patterns.

“It is our hope they will discover activities, tours, restaurants and attractions that will them to book their guests for longer periods than just an overnight stop en route to a game lodge.

“We are looking for more nights in Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape – and bringing these tour operators is how we plan to make it happen.”