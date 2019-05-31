Durban transport mogul's daughter 'kidnapped' after being 'forced off the road'

Police are hunting for suspects who "kidnapped" a 40-year-old Durban businesswoman on Thursday evening.

In a statement released by Reaction Unit SA, Westville resident Sandra Moonsamy was "kidnapped" from her black Range Rover after being "forced off the road" by three vehicles on Stapleton Road in Pinetown at about 6.30pm.

Moonsamy is the youngest daughter of Poonsamy and Lutchmee Naicker, who run the multi-million logistics company, Crossmoor Transport, with their two sons, Alvin and Inderan.

Moosamy, a mother of two, worked at the family business in the finance department.

According to Reaction Unit SA: "The vehicle driver's side glass had two bullet holes and the left passenger window was smashed in. According to a witness, several males in a silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BWM & a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road.

"They then fired shots at the driver's window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out. She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away.