Think before you click: Tips to keep your kids safe online

Your selfie might not be your bestie, so always think before you share.

That was the critical lesson repeated by social media experts examining child safety online at a round-table discussion in Johannesburg hosted by Google and other stakeholders ahead of National Child Protection Week.

Just because something is trending, funny or controversial does not mean it should be shared, the gathering heard on Tuesday.

Google Africa's head of governmental affairs and public policy, Fortune Sibanda, said it was important to continuously mitigate the risks that children are exposed to when using the internet, particularly social media.

"We cannot ignore … that children are online with us. We must then build the necessary checks and balances. Social media on its own is not harmful; what human beings put on it can be harmful though," said Sibanda.