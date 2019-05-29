Nelson Mandela Bay’s hiking trails offer diverse views and terrain

Nelson Mandela Bay has firmly established itself as a premier sports tourism destination and with events like Ironman and The Herald Continental Cycle Tour taking place annually, the city has become synonymous with outdoor activities.

Nature lovers have an array of hiking trails to choose from, whether it be mild family-fun hiking trails along the Baakens River or more steep climbs that lead to magical rock drawings and mountain tops looking out as far as Jeffreys Bay.

Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said most hiking trails were available for free.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is known for our diverse offerings, especially in terms of adventure activities.

“Where there’s an opportunity for new products, the city will partner with service providers or products to ensure it becomes a success,” Qaba said.

Responding to questions over security at public recreational spaces, Qaba has reassured residents that hiking trails are safe.

“Having said that, one has to take normal safety measures in order to ensure that there are no opportunistic incidents.

“These include walking in groups and keeping an eye out,” he said.

“It is recommended to start early and not to hike after dark when it’s hard to see.

“Our website provides more details for each trail.”

There are a variety of hiking trails throughout the city that offer views of art, wildlife and different vegetation and they are of different difficulty levels.

Hiking trails offered include:

Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve Trails: These vary from 500m to 11km in a floral wonderland, and visitors are encouraged to explore and enjoy the extraordinary diversity and splendour of the natural fynbos, succulents and other indigenous flora.

Mountain bikers are welcome to explore the plateau section of the reserve.

The Lady Slipper hiking trail: (3km) is a strikingly beautiful mountain reserve hike with rocky peaks, pristine fynbos and magnificent quartzite outcrops.

The Sacramento Hiking Trail: (8km). The area offers attractive seascapes, landscapes and, depending on the season, some remarkable displays of dune vegetation and wild flowers as well as some history.

A bronze cannon points towards the wreck site of the Portuguese galleon, Sacramento, and towards the far end of the sandy bay, aptly named Cannon Bay, there are the ruins of a mill which used to crush seashells.

Bushbuck Trail: (900m to 16km). The trail can be fragmented as five different trails.

Many of the trees are labelled with their national tree list numbers to aid identification and the birdlife is impressive – some 120 bird species have been recorded in the reserve.

Vervet monkeys, bushpig and small antelope such as bushbuck and blue duiker are often spotted in the forest.

Donkin Heritage Trail: (5km) The Donkin Heritage Trail links 51 places of historical interest in the old Hill area of central Port Elizabeth.

A Trail booklet is available at the Donkin Reserve Visitor Information Centre.