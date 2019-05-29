Nelson Mandela Bay’s hiking trails offer diverse views and terrain
Nature, art and history lovers all catered for in wonderful outdoor adventures
Nelson Mandela Bay has firmly established itself as a premier sports tourism destination and with events like Ironman and The Herald Continental Cycle Tour taking place annually, the city has become synonymous with outdoor activities.
Nature lovers have an array of hiking trails to choose from, whether it be mild family-fun hiking trails along the Baakens River or more steep climbs that lead to magical rock drawings and mountain tops looking out as far as Jeffreys Bay.
Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said most hiking trails were available for free.
“Nelson Mandela Bay is known for our diverse offerings, especially in terms of adventure activities.
“Where there’s an opportunity for new products, the city will partner with service providers or products to ensure it becomes a success,” Qaba said.
Responding to questions over security at public recreational spaces, Qaba has reassured residents that hiking trails are safe.
“Having said that, one has to take normal safety measures in order to ensure that there are no opportunistic incidents.
“These include walking in groups and keeping an eye out,” he said.
“It is recommended to start early and not to hike after dark when it’s hard to see.
“Our website provides more details for each trail.”
There are a variety of hiking trails throughout the city that offer views of art, wildlife and different vegetation and they are of different difficulty levels.
Hiking trails offered include:
Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve Trails: These vary from 500m to 11km in a floral wonderland, and visitors are encouraged to explore and enjoy the extraordinary diversity and splendour of the natural fynbos, succulents and other indigenous flora.
Mountain bikers are welcome to explore the plateau section of the reserve.
The Lady Slipper hiking trail: (3km) is a strikingly beautiful mountain reserve hike with rocky peaks, pristine fynbos and magnificent quartzite outcrops.
The Sacramento Hiking Trail: (8km). The area offers attractive seascapes, landscapes and, depending on the season, some remarkable displays of dune vegetation and wild flowers as well as some history.
A bronze cannon points towards the wreck site of the Portuguese galleon, Sacramento, and towards the far end of the sandy bay, aptly named Cannon Bay, there are the ruins of a mill which used to crush seashells.
Bushbuck Trail: (900m to 16km). The trail can be fragmented as five different trails.
Many of the trees are labelled with their national tree list numbers to aid identification and the birdlife is impressive – some 120 bird species have been recorded in the reserve.
Vervet monkeys, bushpig and small antelope such as bushbuck and blue duiker are often spotted in the forest.
Donkin Heritage Trail: (5km) The Donkin Heritage Trail links 51 places of historical interest in the old Hill area of central Port Elizabeth.
A Trail booklet is available at the Donkin Reserve Visitor Information Centre.
Route 67: (Varies in distance) Route 67 consists of 67 public artworks symbolising Nelson Mandela’s 67 years of work dedicated to the freedom of South Africa and includes 67 steps leading up the secondthe largest flag in Africa.
Coastal Fynbos Trail: (7km) An inland route is followed through the coastal fynbos, starting and returning to Sappershoek along the top of the ridge overlooking the sea.
Maitlands Nature Reserve Hiking Trails: (3km-9km) Dense indigenous coastal forest, abundant birdlife, an old wagon road which leads to the Maitland lead mines, a variety of small animals such as bushbuck and blue duiker as well as famous giant Maitland sand dunes can be seen.
Flamingo Hiking Trail: (9km) The trail starts at the Motherwell stormwater canal in the Zwartkops Nature Reserve on the northern bank of the Zwartkops River upstream from the brickfields.
Access is via a dirt track along the river from the Corobrik factory adjacent to the Bramlin-Markman highway.
The walk is suitable for moderately fit people.
It is advisable to walk in a group, wear strong shoes and carry drinking water.
Aloe Trail: (9km) The Aloe Trail comprises two trails, a 2km one, marked with yellow arrows, and a longer one of 7km (three hours), marked with red arrows.
Both start at a gate at the top of Tippers Creek Road, between Amsterdamhoek and Bluewater Bay.
The trail takes a circular route via the escarpment overlooking Amsterdamhoek, returning through valley bushveld on the plateau.
Amsterdamhoek is named after a Dutch man-of-war, the Amsterdam, which ran aground near the mouth of the Swartkops River on December 16 1817.
The walks are suitable for reasonably fit persons, who are advised to walk in a group, wear stout shoes and take a sun-hat and drinking water.
No dogs are allowed.
- This article is in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism. For more information to go www.nmbt.co.za