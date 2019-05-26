It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi

Newly-appointed prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has spoken frankly about the mess that she inherited at the National Prosecuting Authority, going as far as to say that she would never have believed the extent of the rot in the organisation.

As the justice system was ravaged by state capture, the integrity of the prosecution authority was eroded by continual leadership instability - it had seven national directors in a ten-year period.

And, Bathoi tells the Sunday Times in an interview, some of the decisions made by these leaders were "stunning".

