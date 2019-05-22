Medical practitioner granted bail

A man who was arrested last week for allegedly practising medicine unlawfully was granted bail on Tuesday afternoon after making his second court appearance at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court.

Christian Akoka’s bail was approved after state prosecutor Sivuyile Mckay was provided with the accused’s identity documents.

Akoka, 38, from the DRC, is being charged with contravening Section 17 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.

Mckay said the state was satisfied with the accused’s status and recommended that his bail be set at R5,000, which was granted by the magistrate.

The magistrate said his bail was approved on the condition that he report to his nearest police station twice a week.

The case was postponed to June 21.

Akoka was allegedly practising illegally at a Motherwell surgery, and arrested following raids by inspectors from different organisations on at least 10 surgeries in the metro.