Medical practitioner granted bail
A man who was arrested last week for allegedly practising medicine unlawfully was granted bail on Tuesday afternoon after making his second court appearance at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court.
Christian Akoka’s bail was approved after state prosecutor Sivuyile Mckay was provided with the accused’s identity documents.
Akoka, 38, from the DRC, is being charged with contravening Section 17 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.
Mckay said the state was satisfied with the accused’s status and recommended that his bail be set at R5,000, which was granted by the magistrate.
The magistrate said his bail was approved on the condition that he report to his nearest police station twice a week.
The case was postponed to June 21.
Akoka was allegedly practising illegally at a Motherwell surgery, and arrested following raids by inspectors from different organisations on at least 10 surgeries in the metro.
The raids were part of ongoing efforts to deal with alleged fraud relating to the issuing of public driver’s permits (PDPs).
The operation was targeted at specific surgeries identified in the issuing of permits.
A medical certificate must be issued by a doctor who is supposed to do a full medical examination.
Akoka is to report to the Brooklyn police station in Hillcrest, Pretoria, where he resides, between 5pm and 8pm.
A second man identified as Dou-dou Kabeya, 39, arrested in last week’s raid at a surgery in New Brighton was expected to make his first court appearance at the New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
However, his name did not appear on the court role.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said the case was still being investigated.
“We can confirm that the case was not enrolled on the court role due to investigation of outstanding information.”