‘Drug habit, baby drove crime spree’
The scars on his face tell the story of a tough upbringing and a lifetime of crime, making him seem a lot older than his 26 years.
The scars on his face tell the story of a tough upbringing and a lifetime of crime, making him seem a lot older than his 26 years.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.