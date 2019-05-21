Teenager arrested after fatal stabbing in Limpopo school fight

A 15-year-old pupil in Mankweng, Limpopo, was arrested on Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a classmate, aged 16, at school.

"It is alleged that the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Subsequently the suspect produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the deceased before fleeing.

"The deceased was taken to the hospital but was certified dead on arrival."

The suspect was tracked down to the top of a small hill, where the alleged murder weapon was found.

The pupil will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.