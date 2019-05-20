Standard Bank demands ex-employee pay back stolen R2.4m
Standard Bank wants a former employee who helped steal R2.4m from a dead woman’s estate to pay back every cent – even if it takes 30 years.
Standard Bank wants a former employee who helped steal R2.4m from a dead woman’s estate to pay back every cent – even if it takes 30 years.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.