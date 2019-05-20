Sport

Elephants crush Bulldogs

Border licking wounds after heavy onslaught by rampaging EP herd

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 20 May 2019

Border’s Bulldogs were left battered and bruised when they crashed to a heavy 52-3 defeat to the EP Elephants at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Sunday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

South African tourists injured in explosion in Egypt
Quad bike driver assaults elderly man in Lorraine

Most Read

X