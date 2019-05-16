Doctors arrested in Port Elizabeth raids
Motherwell surgery shut down in probe of alleged illegal practices
Two men have been arrested after health and traffic regulatory authorities closed down a surgery in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday pending an investigation into unlawful medical practices, dispensing of medicines and issuing of medical clearance certificates.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.