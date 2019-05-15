Soulful treat with rising SA star Roan Ash

Pretoria country music singer Roan Ash will be performing at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Thursday and Friday night May 16 and 17.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter has a modern soul-pop-country style, and plans to move to Nashville in the US in 2020 to further his international career.

He also will be performing at the Country Music Association Fest in this Tennessee city in June 2019.

“After a sold-out show and one of the best live acts we have hosted, we are delighted to have Roan returning,” a Music Kitchen spokesperson said.

Ash says artists such as Elton John, Ben Howard, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer and Jack Johnson all played a huge role in his musical journey and these influences can be heard in his own music.

Ash’s star is rising internationally and locally: the boutique Afrikaans Indie record label Inhoud Huis Musiek signed Ash as soon as it heard him and early in 2018, they released his first seven-track EP Whiskey To My Soul. It has already achieved Platinum status.

Apple Music placed Ash’s songs in other territories and Apple Music Nashville chose him to be part of the Nationwide Country Music Campaign – one of only five artists across the globe.

His songs also ended up in the A-List Country Music Playlist, which is one of the top five playlists in the world.

Ash’s streams have almost reached the 30 million mark worldwide to date and are still climbing and If I Ever Saw Heaven and Whiskey to My Soul (co-written with Christoph Kotzé), reached No1 on South African radio stations.

Both music videos also reached over a million streams on YouTube. Ash has also been nominated for a Sama (South Africa Music Awards) in the category Best Alternative Album.

Since he picked up a guitar in 2001, Ash has he went has gone on to open for other bands from 2006, and then start his own live performances.

Ash has shared the stage with artists including Dan Patlansky, Matthew Mole, Jo Black, Jan Blohm, Koos Kombuis, Arno Carstens, Vusi Mahlasela, Glaskas, Klopjag, Robin Auld, Albert Frost and others.

In February 2015, he recorded and released his debut album, The Traveller, independently and since then has written and recorded with several other artists, including Jo Black.

In 2016, he co-wrote and recorded the theme song of the feature film, Sy Klink Soos Lente, starring Bouwer Bosch and Dawie De Jager. He also co-wrote certain songs on Black’s album Skepe

Tickets are R150, on sale at Quicket and the show starts at 7.30pm.