Alleged scamster goes on the run
Businessman accused of stealing R1m from game reserve not in court
A business owner who allegedly scammed an Eastern Cape game reserve out of more than R1m by pocketing the money meant for workmen’s compensation, has gone on the run.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.