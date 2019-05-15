Sentencing delay in rape, murder case

PREMIUM

By Devon Koen -

The sentencing of two men convicted of the brutal attack on a 22-year-old Nelson Mandela University student and the murder of her 28-year-old companion was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday after it emerged that a court-appointed interpreter was not available to translate the proceedings.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.