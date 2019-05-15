Don’t exclude us – farmers ask premier-elect Oscar Mabuyane

Mabuyane plans to boost jobs in agriculture, tourism

PREMIUM

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Drought-stricken farmers in the Eastern Cape hope to have the ear of premier-elect Oscar Mabuyane as he goes about setting in place a new government by the end of next week, with a key focus on rural development.

