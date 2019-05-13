Police mum on politicians who encouraged 'double voting'

Mapisa-Nqakula added: "Equally, when the decision finally is taken, it will be the National Prosecuting Authority, together with the police, who will take that decision. It will not be the minister of police or any minister.

"For now, it would be totally irresponsible of us to suggest that by virtue of what we are hearing and what we have seen, therefore something is being done."

Cele gave a slightly different response, saying they were aware of a process where statements would be taken, including from politicians who had put themselves in the position of trying to interfere with elections.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole would also not give a direct answer, only saying that if they found any further criminals - not necessarily politicians - they would effect arrests.

Meanwhile, Cele announced that 28 suspects had been arrested for alleged voter fraud. Twenty were arrested after attempting to vote for a second time in last week's general elections, 19 of them in KwaZulu-Natal. Of the 19, 16 were alleged to have transgressed in Danhauser, two in Hluhluwe and one in Port Shepstone. A 20th suspect was arrested in Douglasdale in Gauteng.

Among those arrested were two people after posting a video claiming that they had cast votes more than once. One of them is journalist Etienne Mare.

Mare and Malinda Halloway appeared before the Barberton Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Electoral Act on Friday.

In relation to alleged multiple voting, a total of eight cases were noted, said Cele.