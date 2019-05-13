Khulubuse Zuma 'hard to find' as lawyers try to recover R1.4bn

Where is Khulubuse Zuma?

That’s the question lawyers acting for the liquidators of the Pamodzi mining group are asking in their continuing attempts to recover the more than R1.4bn that former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew personally owes to creditors.

A provisional liquidation order was granted against him in the Durban high court in January.

On the return date in early March there was no response from Zuma. Advocate Clayton Edy, for the liquidators, asked at the time that the matter be adjourned until Friday “because there are attempts to settle the matter”.

But when the matter was called before acting judge Cheryl Smart on Friday, Edy said the provisional order had been served on Zuma only via e-mail and there had been no response. “We believe he is continuously travelling abroad,” Edy said.