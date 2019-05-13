EDITORIAL | Time to make a real stand against crime
Friends sitting in a park in Port Elizabeth, having some beers and chatting about job opportunities further afield. One minute they are joking around, laughing and taking the mickey out of each other. The next, one of them is dead – and for no obvious reason.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.