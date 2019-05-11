Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi

Some patrons can be seen in the background, looking on as the scene unfolds.

The woman instructs the boy to call his mother. "I don’t know her number," the frantic boy, dressed in blue shorts and a jacket, replies.

Someone else, believed to be the child’s mother, is heard instructing other staff members to rather call the police. She is the person believed to be recording the confrontation.

"You just only have to tell us the truth, that’s all. She is just a child! She cannot ask that from you. So what do you want to do? Go home and leave her just like that?" says the first woman.

All the while, the little girl is standing next to them, dressed in a pink tracksuit with Barbie characters on it, carrying her blue takkies in her hands.

"Please don’t call the police. I didn’t do it," the boy replies.

"If you were just kissing, why were your pants off?!" the mother of the child shouts in anger.

The first woman then turns to the child and asks what the boy did to her. While the child’s response is barely audible, the woman repeats what she heard the girl say.

"He was sleeping on you," the woman says, repeating the girl’s words.

She is shocked, and shouts, "Oh my God", while the boy, still in her grasp, shouts that he did not do it.