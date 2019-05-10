Baby’s care mismanaged, says expert
Expert neonatologist Prof Johan Smith told the court it was his opinion that mismanagement of the baby’s treatment, including obscure ventilator settings and the delay in administering crucial medication by paediatrician Dr Charmaine van Heerden, led to the child suffering severe brain and lung injuries.
