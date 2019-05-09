Wildlife electrocuted by collapsed Eskom line in Kruger National Park

An elephant, giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted in the Kruger National Park (KNP) this week, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed.

The incident took place at Shingwedzi section in the north of the park.

"The animals were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed on Tuesday night," the park entity said in a statement, adding that Eskom had dispatched a team to attend to the scene.

"Power has been switched off to enable rangers to remove tusks for safe-keeping and the generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians."

The cause of the collapse will be investigated.