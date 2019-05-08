Weather sends tents tumbling at voting stations

Officials have confirmed several IEC tents have collapsed due to gusting winds and heavy rains.

Affected areas include Kinikini Street in KwaNobuhle, Ngene Street in New Brighton, Bucwa Street in Zwide, as well as Johnson Road in Kwazakhele.

Some of the voting stations have been relocated to nearby buildings to ensure voting continues.

According to an IEC official, management are "looking into the matter".

"As far as we know, the voting stations have been relocated to other premises, but I cannot confirm yet until further investigation."

A tent in Ngcobo near Mthatha has also blown over.