'Parties didn't do enough to encourage youth to vote': Mcebo Dlamini

Former student leader Mcebo Dlamini said it was unfortunate that so many young people showed no interest in voting.

He described their lack of interest as a miscarriage of democracy on Wednesday.

Dlamini was speaking in Vilakazi Street, at Orlando West in Soweto, shortly after casting his vote.

"It doesn't matter who you vote for, but for young people to lose interest in voting is a miscarriage of democracy, and it's really sad," he said.

"One would really hope that young people would have the energy to vote with the emergence of the fees must fall and Rhodes must fall movements. We thought that these would have raised the level of consciousness in our people."