'Vote and shape your country's destiny' Kgalema Motlanthe
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has urged all South Africans to exercise their constitutional right and vote in order to shape the future of the country.
Motlanthe cast his vote in Killarney, Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
“It’s a right that people should value and exercise all the time. If they don’t, those who vote will determine the future of this country. As long as you are living in South Africa, it is important to adopt the view that none but yourself will have to shape the future of this country,” Motlanthe said.
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe arrives at Kallerney Country Club to join the queue to cast his vote. He is welcomed by ANC GP Provincial Treasurer Cde Parka Tau. #IVoteANC #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/1KlCjXpznD— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) May 8, 2019
The former president joined the queue with other voters and explained why chose to do so.
“If you jump the queue in this respect, what stops you from jumping the queue in all other respects. It’s the right thing to do,” said Motlanthe.