Voting off to a smooth start in Nelson Mandela Bay

Hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay residents braved the cold, chilly weather on Wednesday to cast their vote in the 2019 National Elections, with minor glitches experienced.

Some of the challenges were at voting stations in Westview, Walmer, Newton Park, Central and Kragga Kamma.

Some of the glitches included issues with ballot boxes, ballot papers and machines used to scan IDs. But most of these problems were fixed by 8.30am.

At the Riverside Hall in Kragga Kamma Road, voting failed to start at 7am. IEC presiding officer Dorothy Human said ballet boxes had arrived a little late causing a delay for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, voters at Zondi Primary School in Zwide became impatient as the station failed to open on time.

About 400 people lined up outside the Walmer Town Hall but seals for the ballet boxes were not available. A few minutes later an IEC area manager arrived to resolve the problem.